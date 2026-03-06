SASSA Urges Beneficiaries to Respond to Grant Review Notices

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has urged social grant beneficiaries to respond promptly to 30-day review notices, warning that failure to comply may result in grants being suspended or terminated.

The agency said beneficiaries are always formally notified before any grant is cancelled or allowed to lapse, in accordance with the regulations governing the administration of social assistance.

Mandatory Review Process

SASSA explained that the review process is designed to verify whether beneficiaries still meet the qualifying criteria for social assistance. The agency stressed that the system ensures grants are provided only to those who remain eligible.

In terms of Sub-regulation 32(2), a notice of suspension or cancellation must be delivered to the beneficiary or their appointed procurator through electronic communication or other official means.

Meanwhile, Sub-regulation 32(4) requires the agency to conduct a full investigation into all relevant facts and circumstances surrounding a beneficiary’s social assistance before any decision to suspend or cancel a grant is made.

Mpumalanga Review Figures

In Mpumalanga, SASSA’s third-quarter progress report revealed that 12,151 beneficiaries were notified to visit SASSA offices for grant reviews.

Out of these:

2,303 grants were successfully reviewed

221 grants lapsed after beneficiaries failed to respond to the notice within the required timeframe

The agency warned that beneficiaries who ignore review notices risk disruptions in their grant payments.

Call for Compliance

SASSA Mpumalanga has appealed to beneficiaries to take the review process seriously and visit their nearest SASSA offices once they receive a notification.

“The agency understands that many South Africans depend on social grants, but this does not mean that grants should be received fraudulently,” SASSA said in a statement.

Option to Appoint a Procurator

Beneficiaries who are unable to visit SASSA offices in person may appoint a procurator to complete the review process on their behalf. This requires the submission of the appropriate documentation and compliance with the agency’s procedures.

For further assistance, beneficiaries can contact the SASSA toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11, available during working hours from Monday to Friday.