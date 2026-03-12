Iran's top leader calls on Gulf Arabs to 'shut down' US bases, saying promised US protection 'nothing more than a lie', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST
