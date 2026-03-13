Turkiye's Defence Ministry says NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye since start of Iran war, reports AP.
PTI | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:44 IST
