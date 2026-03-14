Fuel surcharges of Rs 199-1,300 will be applicable on domestic, international flight tickets from March 15: Akasa Air.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:20 IST
Fuel surcharges of Rs 199-1,300 will be applicable on domestic, international flight tickets from March 15: Akasa Air.
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