Youths of Bengal suffering under 'curse of exodus', they're neither getting degrees nor jobs: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Youths of Bengal suffering under 'curse of exodus', they're neither getting degrees nor jobs: Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- youth
- exodus
- employment
- education
- Modi
- Kolkata
- unemployment
- brain drain
- social impact
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