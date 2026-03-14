Congress leaves 15 seats for alliance partners in Assam as it releases its second list of candidates for assembly polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:33 IST
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Congress leaves 15 seats for alliance partners in Assam as it releases its second list of candidates for assembly polls.
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