TN assembly polls: AIADMK retains noted leaders R B Udhayakumar, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and Sellur K Raju in list.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
TN assembly polls: AIADMK retains noted leaders R B Udhayakumar, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and Sellur K Raju in list.
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