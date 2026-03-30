Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.
PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:23 IST
Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- airspace
- US
- military
- planes
- Iran
- conflict
- geopolitics
- diplomatic
- logistics
ALSO READ
Middle East Conflict: Rising Hostilities Amid Calls for Diplomacy
Telangana Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to take initiative to stop West Asia conflict.
Trump issues new threat to Iran civilian infrastructure including desalination plants, if ceasefire not reached shortly, reports AP. ARB ARB
Strait Tensions: Trump's Ultimatum to Iran
Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Call for Peace or Energy Destruction?