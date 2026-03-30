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Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:23 IST
Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.

Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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