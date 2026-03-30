AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi's 'slave', says Udhayanidhi at Kanchi poll rally.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi's 'slave', says Udhayanidhi at Kanchi poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- AIADMK
- Palaniswami
- Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- DMK
- Kanchipuram
- politics
- rally
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