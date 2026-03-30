Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Legal Turmoil in Nepal: Supreme Court Challenges Balendra Shah Government
Naxals ran parallel government; stopped developmental work, prevented people from voting: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Dialogue, not arms can resolve issues: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Naxalism.
Congress Slams Government for Stall on MGNREGA Amid VB-G RAM G Controversy
Government Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Small Savings Schemes in 2026