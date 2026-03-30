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Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST
Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.
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  • India

Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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