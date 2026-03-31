While DMK strives hard to improve TN, AIADMK chief Palaniswami keen on bringing BJP to state: Dy CM Udhayanidhi in a poll rally in T'malai.
PTI | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:17 IST
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While DMK strives hard to improve TN, AIADMK chief Palaniswami keen on bringing BJP to state: Dy CM Udhayanidhi in a poll rally in T'malai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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