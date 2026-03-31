Rajnath Singh terms Assam 'development engine' of northeast; says India's development gains pace if state progresses.
PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajnath Singh terms Assam 'development engine' of northeast; says India's development gains pace if state progresses.
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