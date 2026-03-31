India's decision to join Pax Silica initiative aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals: PM Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST
India's decision to join Pax Silica initiative aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals: PM Modi in Gujarat.
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