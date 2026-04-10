Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:14 IST
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.
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