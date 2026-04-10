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Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:14 IST
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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