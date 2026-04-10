SC dismisses plea seeking direction to Centre to stop caste census, slams petitioner for language used in PIL.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses plea seeking direction to Centre to stop caste census, slams petitioner for language used in PIL.
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- caste census
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- judicial processes
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