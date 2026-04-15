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Madhya Pradesh School Exam Results Highlight Girls' Dominance and Government School Success

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the 2026 board exam results, emphasizing girls' superior performance and government schools outperforming private institutions. In a bid to assist students who failed or wish to improve, the state will offer a 'second opportunity' exam under NEP 2020 policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh School Exam Results Highlight Girls' Dominance and Government School Success
MP CM Mohan Yadav is addressing after declaring the results of MP board (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a congratulatory note, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the achievements of students following the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 examination results. Highlighting a new chapter for education in the state, he underlined the remarkable success of female students in outshining their male peers while emphasizing the record-setting performances by government schools.

In an unprecedented initiative, the state will conduct a 'second opportunity' examination in May, allowing students who failed or wish to enhance their scores another chance. This approach is part of the broader National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed at saving students' academic years and enhancing educational outcomes.

As over 8.97 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, results showed an impressive 73.42% pass rate, with government schools achieving 76.80% against private schools at 68.84%. Similarly, the Class 12 exams saw a 76.17% pass rate, with government institutions surpassing private schools at 80.43% versus 69.67%. CM Yadav credited this progress to improvements in government school infrastructure, a growing testament to initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the conducive environments in 'Sandipani Schools'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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