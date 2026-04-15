Madhya Pradesh School Exam Results Highlight Girls' Dominance and Government School Success

In a congratulatory note, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the achievements of students following the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 examination results. Highlighting a new chapter for education in the state, he underlined the remarkable success of female students in outshining their male peers while emphasizing the record-setting performances by government schools.

In an unprecedented initiative, the state will conduct a 'second opportunity' examination in May, allowing students who failed or wish to enhance their scores another chance. This approach is part of the broader National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed at saving students' academic years and enhancing educational outcomes.

As over 8.97 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, results showed an impressive 73.42% pass rate, with government schools achieving 76.80% against private schools at 68.84%. Similarly, the Class 12 exams saw a 76.17% pass rate, with government institutions surpassing private schools at 80.43% versus 69.67%. CM Yadav credited this progress to improvements in government school infrastructure, a growing testament to initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the conducive environments in 'Sandipani Schools'.

(With inputs from agencies.)