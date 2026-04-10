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Proposed amendments can have serious impact on our electoral system; need to formulate collective strategy: Kharge at CWC meet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:17 IST
Proposed amendments can have serious impact on our electoral system; need to formulate collective strategy: Kharge at CWC meet.
  • Country:
  • India

Proposed amendments can have serious impact on our electoral system; need to formulate collective strategy: Kharge at CWC meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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