TMC has destroyed Bengal with its 'cut-money' politics: Amit Shah at rally in Debra.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC has destroyed Bengal with its 'cut-money' politics: Amit Shah at rally in Debra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- TMC
- cut-money
- politics
- Bengal
- rally
- Debra
- corruption
- Trinamool Congress
- leadership
ALSO READ
Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge
Electoral Roll Controversy: Scrutiny and Restoration in West Bengal
Mamata govt more focused on constructing madrasas than building schools for underprivileged: Shah in Bengal's Debra.
Markets Rally Amid Hopes for Middle East Ceasefire Talks
Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, BJP wants to 'detect, delete and deport' illegal immigrants: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.