Bengal's history shows that when it resolves for change, no power in world can stop it: Modi.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's history shows that when it resolves for change, no power in world can stop it: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- Modi
- India
- history
- change
- resolve
- resilience
- catalyst
- nation-building
- transformation
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