The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST
The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Clearing the Waters: U.S. Navy's Mission in the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. Navy's Strategic Maneuver: Securing the Strait of Hormuz
Trump's Bold Move: Clearing the Strait of Hormuz
Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Military Action
Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations