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The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:35 IST
The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.

The US says 2 naval destroyers transit the Strait of Hormuz in a first since the Iran war began, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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