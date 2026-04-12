TMC govt allocated Rs 6,000 cr for Madrasas, but insufficient funds for entire north Bengal: Modi in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC govt allocated Rs 6,000 cr for Madrasas, but insufficient funds for entire north Bengal: Modi in Siliguri.
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- Modi
- TMC
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- Madrasas
- north Bengal
- funding
- allocation
- disparity
- equity
- government