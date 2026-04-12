At rally in Ramanathapuram, CM Stalin assures increasing buses for free travel for women after forming ''Dravidian model 2.0'' govt.
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:51 IST
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- India
At rally in Ramanathapuram, CM Stalin assures increasing buses for free travel for women after forming ''Dravidian model 2.0'' govt.
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