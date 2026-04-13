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In our country, Panchayati Raj institutions are remarkable example of women's leadership: PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST
In our country, Panchayati Raj institutions are remarkable example of women's leadership: PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.
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  • India

In our country, Panchayati Raj institutions are remarkable example of women's leadership: PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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