In our country, Panchayati Raj institutions are remarkable example of women's leadership: PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In our country, Panchayati Raj institutions are remarkable example of women's leadership: PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.
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