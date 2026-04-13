Congress issues whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present for special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress issues whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present for special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Parliament
- MPs
- whip
- Lok Sabha
- session
- attendance
- special sitting
- government
- legislation
ALSO READ
Revanth Reddy Highlights Concerns Over Women's Reservation and Lok Sabha Delimitation
Lok Sabha Expansion Risks Southern Disadvantage, Warns MP John Brittas
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Critiques AAP's Sacrilege Session
It is imperative that 2029 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place: PM.
BJP Enforces Attendance for Crucial Women's Reservation Amendment