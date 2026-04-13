Pope Leo pushes back on US President Trump's criticism of his peace message, reports AP.
PTI | Aboardthepapalplane | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST
Pope Leo pushes back on US President Trump's criticism of his peace message, reports AP.
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