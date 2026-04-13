Manmohan Singh govt, supported by Mamata Banerjee's party, never took firm action against Pak terrorism, treated them with biryani: Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:02 IST
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- India
Manmohan Singh govt, supported by Mamata Banerjee's party, never took firm action against Pak terrorism, treated them with biryani: Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Manmohan Singh
- Mamata Banerjee
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