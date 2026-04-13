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Mamata Banerjee's stooge Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri Masjid in Bengal; BJP will never allow that: Shah.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee's stooge Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri Masjid in Bengal; BJP will never allow that: Shah.
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  • India

Mamata Banerjee's stooge Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri Masjid in Bengal; BJP will never allow that: Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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