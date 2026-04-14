RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in West Bengal's Raiganj.
PTI | Raiganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in West Bengal's Raiganj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's 'Tactics' in West Bengal Elections
West Bengal Elections: Ready for the Race
Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Before Key Elections
Doubts Cast on National Rally's Economic Credibility Ahead of 2027 French Elections
Democracy will become stronger if 2029 LS and various Assembly polls that year are held with women's reservation fully in place: PM.