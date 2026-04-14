Roads, waterways and expressways hold promise for country's future, they are Modi's guarantee too: PM Modi in Dehradun.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Roads, waterways and expressways hold promise for country's future, they are Modi's guarantee too: PM Modi in Dehradun.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- infrastructure
- Modi
- India
- roads
- waterways
- expressways
- future
- development
- economy
- connectivity
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