Cut-money govt of TMC biggest cause of trouble: PM Narendra Modi while virtually interacting with BJP workers of West Bengal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:20 IST
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Cut-money govt of TMC biggest cause of trouble: PM Narendra Modi while virtually interacting with BJP workers of West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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