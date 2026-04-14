Warfare's sole objective is to break adversary's morale, forcing them to accept treaty on our terms: NSA Doval in Gandhinagar.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Warfare's sole objective is to break adversary's morale, forcing them to accept treaty on our terms: NSA Doval in Gandhinagar.
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- NSA
- Amit Doval
- warfare
- strategy
- Gandhinagar
- morale
- treaty
- adversary
- psychological
- defense