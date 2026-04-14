Historic Shift at Airbus: Amparo Moraleda to Lead as Chair

In a landmark decision, Airbus has named Spanish national Amparo Moraleda as the next chair of its board, breaking a long-standing tradition of French and German dominance at the helm of the European aerospace company. This appointment will make her the first person outside those nationalities to lead the board.

Approved during Airbus's annual general meeting in Amsterdam, Moraleda will take over the chairmanship in October, succeeding René Obermann. With a robust background as an industrial engineer, she brings significant expertise from her previous roles, including chief operating officer of Spanish power utility Iberdrola's international division and general manager of IBM Spain and Portugal.

Currently serving as lead independent director on the Airbus board, Moraleda's appointment is a strategic move to diversify the company's leadership. Her experience in top-level management at major companies like A.P. Moller-Maersk, CaixaBank, and Vodafone suggests a forward-thinking approach for Airbus's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)