PM Modi and US President Donald Trump hold nearly 40-minute phone conversation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump hold nearly 40-minute phone conversation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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