SC issues notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera on Assam govt's plea against HC order granting him one-week transit anticipatory bail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:27 IST
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SC issues notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera on Assam govt's plea against HC order granting him one-week transit anticipatory bail.
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