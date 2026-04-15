At least three dead as gas cylinder explodes in Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh: Police.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three dead as gas cylinder explodes in Sri Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Launches 'Safe School Campaign' for Enhanced Fire Safety
Police Officers Suspended Over Abusive Call to Rape Survivor
YSRCP Allegations Against Police Detention: A Clash of Narratives
Sri Lanka Rescues Over 200 Iranian Crew Members Following Naval Incident
Death toll in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to 16: Police.