Nara Lokesh appointed TDP national working president: Party sources.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Nara Lokesh appointed TDP national working president: Party sources.
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