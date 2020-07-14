Left Menu
Uganda: Govt. launches Shs8billion project to skill students in oil and gas sector

Uganda's State Minister for Higher Education has launched an Shs8 billion project under Albertain Regional Sustainable Development Projects to skill students in the oil and gas sector, according to a news report by The Monitor.

The Government is also all set to make Kichwamba Technical College in Kabarole District a center of excellence in skilling students in the field.

John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, confirmed the plan on Friday while launching an Shs8 billion project under Albertain Regional Sustainable Development Projects.

The works that will be undertaken by SARICK Construction Company for nine months include three workshops for the oil and gas training courses.

"Uganda wants to produce the best oil and gas engineers in Africa that would meet international standards in the oil and gas sector. Kichwamba will be the center of excellence so that they can compete with the rest in the world," Muyingo said.

The principal of Kichwamba College, Silver Tibeijukya, said, "The facility will offer training in welding and metal fabrication, electrical installation and plumbing for oil and gas sector, a move aimed at benefiting Uganda and East Africa."

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Education secured Shs20b to upgrade facilities at Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) and Uganda Technical College Kichwamba (UTCK) to provide first-rate training in oil and gas sectors.

In the same week, the government launched the construction of three new buildings worth Shs12.9 billion at Kigumba Petroleum Institute in Kiryandongo District for petroleum courses.

Bernard Ongwadia, the principal of Uganda Petroleum Institute, said the construction of the workshops comes at a time when the institute is facing limited space during class and practical work.

"We had been forced to break the international standard of 20 students per practical workshop," he said.

