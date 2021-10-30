Our response to BJP's hatred, anger and division is love and affection: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in address to fishermen community in Goa
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:02 IST
