State Bank of India has informed that Missionaries of Charity itself sent a request to freeze its accounts: Home Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
