Apple Watch Series 5: What's new?

At the iPhone 11 launch event, the US tech giant unveiled Tuesday the Apple Watch Series 5 with an always-on display, all-day battery life, and International emergency calling feature. The Apple Watch Series 5 is available to order in 41 countries and will go on sale from 20th September at USD 399 for the GPS model and USD 499 for the GPS+Cellular model.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display so users no longer need to tap the screen or raise their wrist to check the time or workout metrics and other important information while riding, swimming or while performing any other task and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch Series 5 comes in 44mm and 40mm display sizes with 368x448-pixels resolution and 324x394-pixels resolution respectively. Both offer over 30 percent larger display than the Apple Watch Series 3 and 1000 nits brightness.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by 64-bit dual-core S5 processor which is up to 2x faster than S3 processor powering the Series 3 and W3 wireless chip. The watchOS 6 brings dynamic new watch faces (more than 100) to suit users mood, enhanced Siri and App store right on the wrist. Health and fitness features include Cycle Tracking app to log daily information about your menstrual cycle, Noise app to monitor and track environment's ambient noise and duration of users exposure, Activity Trends, fall detection, second-generation optical heart sensor, barometric altimeter and more. It comes with Pool Swim workout and Open Water Swim workout feature that precisely track active calories, distance, and overall pace. The all-new international emergency calling feature in cellular models allows users to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with 32 GB storage in both GPS and GPS+Cellular models. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0, in-built compass, and GPS. Furthermore, the watch can be paired with compatible gym equipment. It packs a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 18 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is now available in two new titanium finishes. The natural titanium with a custom-engineered surface helps maintain its color and resist staining, while space black titanium achieves its deep color from a diamond-like coating (DLC). For the first time, the aluminum case in silver, gold and space gray is made from 100 percent recycled 7000 series aluminum, Apple said.

In India, Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model starts at INR 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at INR 49,900.

