The Serai Resorts: A Coffee Day Company - Chooses Simplotel for E-commerce Revamp

Simplotel, a Software as a Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution for hotels and resorts, today announced that The Serai Resorts - a chain of inspired resorts owned by Coffee Day with luxury properties in Karnataka and Andamans has begun using Simplotel's technology to boost the online presence for their resorts and increase direct business. On implementing the Simplotel solution, the customer engagement on their brand website - theserai.in - immediately doubled.





Today over 80% of customers decide where they want to stay online even before they step into a resort lobby. The guest's journey and experience with the resort begins online - on the resort's website and a great online experience and exposure can help a resort fill up its room. Towards this goal, The Serai Resorts was looking to improve the number of people coming to their website and get them engaged. They trusted Simplotel to deliver an awesome experience to their guests.



Simplotel is a leading technology company that provides a SaaS offering to power e-commerce for hotels. With completely optimized load time and other leading e-commerce features built especially for hotel websites, the Simplotel solution has increased visibility for over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries and driven more leads and website bookings.



Anand Menon, General Manager - Marketing at The Serai Resorts, commented, "The Serai is a unique brand and when we were looking for a partner to increase our online share, we zeroed in on Simplotel because of their technology and focus on hotel e-commerce. The results have been stunning - the engagement of website visitors has doubled - which means all our online campaigns are going to be more effective. As one of the leading brands in the country, we also keep coming up with new ideas - and Simplotel's technology is helping us accelerate the speed of our online campaigns."



"At Simplotel, our single focus is to help hotels grow their direct business and we are investing heavily in state-of-the art technology that can deliver real results to our hotel customers. We are honored to be working with a brand like The Serai Resorts and partner with them in their online journey," said Tarun Goyal, Founder and CEO of Simplotel. "It was a complete pleasure to work with the team there and deliver a high engagement experience to The Serai's guests."



About Simplotel



Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to Simplify the lives of Hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps drive more

business and improve guest satisfaction.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries.



About The Serai Resorts

The Serai Resorts, owned by Coffee Day, is a set of inspired resorts across some of the best locations in Karnataka and the Andamans. The Serai Resorts began about a decade ago as an invitation to explore the lands of coffee in Chikmagalur. Over time, The Serai extended to other inspiring destinations in Karnataka such as Bandipur and Kabini. Bandipur stood out for its charm and Kabini for its serenity. Because of its similarities, Barefoot at Havelock (Andaman Islands) united with The Serai Resorts and added to its exquisite portfolio.



To know more, please visit https://www.theserai.in, or mail to enquiries@theserai.in or call at +91-80-4001-2200.

