Six injured in fire in Wadala area of Mumbai

Four children and two women were injured in a fire in a house in suburban Wadala on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. Sparks from overhead electricity wire started the fire in a house, a ground-plus-one structure, in Ganesh Nagar locality around 2 pm, said a fire brigade official.

"One fire-fighting engine was sent to the site and firemen succeeded in extinguishing the flames by 2.30 pm," he said. Four children and two women, who received burn injuries, were rescued and rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, he said.

All of them were undergoing treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)