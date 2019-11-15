International Development News
Development News Edition

LvYue Group Completed Several Hundred Million Dollars in Series A and A+ Financing Led by Tencent, Sequoia China, Baidu Capital and Goldman Sachs

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 07:30 IST
LvYue Group Completed Several Hundred Million Dollars in Series A and A+ Financing Led by Tencent, Sequoia China, Baidu Capital and Goldman Sachs

On November 15, LvYue Group announced its several hundred million dollars Series A and A+ round financing led by Tencent, Sequoia China, Baidu Capital and Goldman Sachs, co-invested by Ocean Link, CITIC Trust, Oriza and CAISSA Travel. Fanzhuo Capital acted as financial advisor for both rounds.

Strategically invested by Trip.com and led by Mark Zhang who also serves as president of Qunar, LvYue is an internet travel service provider that integrates hotel management, information technology, trading and procurement, applying innovative internet technologies to traditional hotel industry.

With the concept 'every hotel is unique', LvYue created the boutique travel destination hotel brand "Floral" which integrates local culture into living spaces and provides tourists with unique cultural experiences and uniform branded services in top destinations around the globe.

In 2017, LvYue launched its self-developed XPMS hotel management system to provide full scope of services to various hotels, homestays and inns, including channel management, room inventory management, dynamic pricing, automated cash management and settlement, and data visualization to improve operational efficiency. In 2018, XPMS mobile App was launched, the system has been already put into commercial use with remarkable results.

The company's official reservation platform, Floral Travel App was also launched in 2018, with key functions of hotel reservation, travel guides, entertainment recommendations, value-added services and travel notes sharing, etc. and offers various customized services.

From 2016 till now, LvYue has signed and opened more than 1,900 hotels worldwide, in over 10 countries including Japan, South Korea, Thailand and India. By the end of 2019, LvYue's network will exceed 2,600 hotels.

Jay Shen, Head of Investment Department in Trip.com, commented: "As LvYue's strategic investor, we have strong faith in its future development. Trip.com will keep supporting LvYue on providing great travel experience."

Stephanie Hui, a Managing Director and Co-head of Principal Investment Area at Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific, said: "Goldman Sachs has a positive outlook for both China and global travel destination markets, and will support LvYue to further expand its business throughout China and abroad."

LvYue is a "new species" in traditional hotel industry with more vitality. In future, LvYue will continue to expand in the domestic market while accelerating the pace of globalization, and explore new possibilities driven by its internet big data capabilities.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191114/2641782-1


TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...

Flames D Brodie out of hospital after collapse at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was discharged from a local hospital and is doing well in his recovery after collapsing at practice on Thursday, the team announced. The Flames statement, released Thursday evening, said an update will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019