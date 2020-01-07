Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compuware Completes Acquisition of INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:32 IST
Compuware Completes Acquisition of INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing as of January 1, 2020.

INNOVATION Data Processing was founded in 1972 and was the first independent software vendor to develop a mainframe storage and backup product. Since that time, the company has expanded to become a global market leader in enterprise data protection, business continuance, storage management and VSAM performance, serving the world's largest organizations.

The acquisition marks Compuware's sixth mainframe software or services acquisition in the last four years.

The addition of INNOVATION's solutions—FDR, FDRPAS and IAM products, and segment leading solutions including UPSTREAM and FATSCOPY—complements Compuware's existing product line, focused on empowering enterprises to leverage their modern mainframes with ease and effectiveness. Compuware's mainframe software includes Abend-AID, Application Audit, COPE, File-AID, Hiperstation, ISPW, Strobe, ThruPut Manager, Xpediter and the groundbreaking Topaz suite of products.

"Given our mission to modernize every aspect of mainframe software delivery, the inclusion of INNOVATION's talent, expertise, and leading backup and data protection solutions is a natural extension to our company's culture and portfolio of leading mainframe software," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "Like Compuware, INNOVATION has a rich heritage of innovation that empowers customers to leverage their mainframes with ease and effectiveness. With the importance of data and compliance mandates growing, our customers will now have access to a full set of proven solutions already in use by hundreds of large enterprises worldwide."

"Compuware is the perfect home for INNOVATION's products and customers," said INNOVATION's CEO and Founder Anthony Mazzone. "Compuware has demonstrated a unique understanding of the new challenges mainframe owners face and I believe that this acquisition will best serve the needs of the mainframe storage management worldwide customer base."

Compuware Corporation
Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by taking full advantage of their mainframe investments. We do this by delivering innovative software that enables IT professionals with mainstream skills to develop, deliver and support mainframe applications with ease and agility. Our modernized solutions uniquely automate mainframe work, integrate into a cross-platform DevOps toolchain and measure software delivery quality, velocity and efficiency. Learn more at compuware.com.

Follow us on:

For Sales and Marketing Information
Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 1-800-COMPUWARE, www.compuware.com.

Copyright © 2020, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061968/Compuware_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has waived non-maintenance charges on all savings accounts besides offering lower transaction charges to customers. The bank said it offers upto 7.5 per cent per annum on savings and upto 8.25 ...

Boys who are cyber bullied may exhibit risky sexual behaviour: Study

Adolescent boys who are cyber bullied are more likely to exhibit adverse psychological problems, including depression and risky behaviours such as substance use, and unprotected intercourse with multiple partners. Based on previous studies,...

Chronology of events in Nirbhaya case

Following is the chronology of events in the Nirbhaya case -- the sensational gang rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old girl on December 16, 2012 -- in which a Delhi court Tuesday ordered hanging of the four convicts on January 22 at 7 am in Ti...

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020