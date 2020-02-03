Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldstein Roth & Co. Aims to Deploy Rs. 10,000cr ($1.4billion) Into Indian Distressed Assets

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:59 IST

Sharik Currimbhoy led Goldstein, Roth & Co. (GSR) has made plans to deploy Rs. 10,000 crores ($1.4billion) into the distressed equity and debt markets in India. The company, earlier knows as Element Capital prior to the merger, advised in marquee transactions like Xander Inc's purchase of the PayPal and eBay campus from Appaswamy Real Estate- the largest pre-leased commercial transaction in India that year.

Goldstein, Roth & Co. has relationships with various international investors and is focused on bridge financing for promoters wanting to sell assets and needing the proceeds advanced to them; buying NPA loans from banks, funding one-time settlements with banks for promoters and refinancing loan against shares. The firm is sector agnostic but its current attention is on the infrastructure and real estate markets, because the loans to these sectors are comparatively larger in value than others.

Along with the above, the company also has a keen interest in the massive bad loan books of public sector undertaking banks, owing to potential opportunities in bridging the cultural gap between PSU banks and foreign investors, by facilitating quick transactions. Goldstein, Roth & Co. is also in the process of raising a domestic distressed asset co-investment fund of Rs. 720cr and is in talks with various private banks to tap their HNI networks for this initiative.

Commenting on the opportunities in the Indian distressed assets market, Sharik Currimbhoy, Managing Director of Goldstein, Roth and Co. said,"We are in a place in the credit cycle where the credit window has been closed for an extended period. This provides a unique opportunity to us as a liquidity provider, to access good projects with good governance and inappropriate capital structures to capitalize on. With banks wanting to rid themselves of bad loans and clean house, we have a window of opportunity to make the most of the haircuts that the banks take and bring projects that weren't previously feasible back to health. Being a quick and nimble liquidity provider in an illiquid environment puts us in an enviable position."

Mr. Currimbhoy is the grandson and scion of Shahnaz Husain who built one of India's most successful cosmetic brands. He also came into prominence after pledging $12.12m to his alma mater, Columbia University, at 12:12:12pm on December 12, 2012 and making a bid for the Phenoix Mill's owner Mumbai Shangri-La Hotel (Now the St. Regis) for $160m.

About Goldstein, Roth & Co.

Goldstein, Roth & Co. is an investment bank focused on deploying international capital in India. Through its acquisition of Element Capital India Pvt. Ltd, the company provides equity and debt funding from international sources of capital to Indian companies.

Media Contact:
Senaara Ailawadi
senaara.ailawadi@scrollmantra.com
+91-9871808208
Sr. Brand Strategist
Scroll Mantra Pvt. Ltd.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Minor 'raped', two arrested in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhands Palamau district, police said here on Monday. Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on M...

9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Monday seized explosives, including nine IEDs fitted in tiffins and thermos and a AK-47 magazine, from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said.The seizure was made during a search operati...

Hegde's remarks on freedom movement: Cong says slap sedition case, demands PM's apology

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of practising politics of violence and polarisation, and called for a sedition case against Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hegdes remarks against Mah...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net loss of Rs 661.16 cr for Dec quarter

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 661.16 crore for the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of financial impact related to the voluntary recall of Zinetac. The company had posted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020