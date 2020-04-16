Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:53 IST
Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh on Wednesday released the video, titled 'Gharantuch tum Rav' (you stay indoors), on various social media platforms.

The song shown in the video has been written and composed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco. "The video was shot in a house during the lockdown period, but the crew members ensured that guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were not violated, Colaco told PTI.

Goan singers Cielda Pereira and Elvis Mascarenhas have lent their voice to the song, directed by Andrew de Souza. Elvis Mascarenhas, Elaine Pinto, and child artist Sara Pereira have acted in the video, which has been shot by Goan cinematographer Jose Pereira.

The video is another addition to the awareness tools being used by the Goa Police during the current lockdown to spread awareness about social distancing and the need to stay indoors to remain protected from the coronavirus. "We have been extensively using social media and info-graphics to create awareness among people about coronavirus and to urge them to stay indoors. People are more convinced when the information is passed on through a visual platform, IG Jaspal Singh said.

"People have really liked the approach of the Goa Police as we have adopted a persuasive approach, he said. The coronavirus situation in Goa is much better compared to the rest of the country, and the credit for it goes to the coastal state's residents who are staying indoors during the lockdown, the senior official said.

He also gave credit to the health machinery and 'men in uniform' who have been at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty sailors remain in hospital after French navy coronavirus outbreak

Around 20 French sailors remain in hospital following a large outbreak of the coronavirus in the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulles naval group, a spokesman for the French navy said on Thursday. There are about 20 at the moment in t...

Treatment of Africans in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

Huddled under a highway bridge with a small bag of belongings, a 19-year old student from Ivory Coast was desperately dialling his few contacts in China.The student said he arrived in the southern city of Guangzhou last week, after completi...

Captain Tom, 99, raises more than $15 million with walk for Britain's health service

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran walking his garden for the health service, has raised more than 12 million pounds 15 million.Retired army captain Moore, who has used a rollator to move around since breaking his hip, has set him...

'SNL' actor Bowen Yang joins Quibi series 'Trip'

Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang is set to star in Trip, a comedy series from Quibi. The show, developed for the upcoming short-form streaming service, is a modern-day funny take on Jane Austens Pride and Prejudice.Yang will star alongs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020