Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh on Wednesday released the video, titled 'Gharantuch tum Rav' (you stay indoors), on various social media platforms.

The song shown in the video has been written and composed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco. "The video was shot in a house during the lockdown period, but the crew members ensured that guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were not violated, Colaco told PTI.

Goan singers Cielda Pereira and Elvis Mascarenhas have lent their voice to the song, directed by Andrew de Souza. Elvis Mascarenhas, Elaine Pinto, and child artist Sara Pereira have acted in the video, which has been shot by Goan cinematographer Jose Pereira.

The video is another addition to the awareness tools being used by the Goa Police during the current lockdown to spread awareness about social distancing and the need to stay indoors to remain protected from the coronavirus. "We have been extensively using social media and info-graphics to create awareness among people about coronavirus and to urge them to stay indoors. People are more convinced when the information is passed on through a visual platform, IG Jaspal Singh said.

"People have really liked the approach of the Goa Police as we have adopted a persuasive approach, he said. The coronavirus situation in Goa is much better compared to the rest of the country, and the credit for it goes to the coastal state's residents who are staying indoors during the lockdown, the senior official said.

He also gave credit to the health machinery and 'men in uniform' who have been at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

