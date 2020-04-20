Left Menu
Painting exhibitions go online during lockdown

20-04-2020
In order to take great works of paintings to the home of art-lovers during the ongoing lockdown, premier art galleries in the city are organising online exhibitions, showcasing works of veteran and new artists. Private organisations such as the Birla Academy and the Emami Art are showcasing works of celebrated painters, while the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) - a government body - will start a competition on the theme 'United Against Corona - Express Through Art'.

The Birla Academy, which hosts exhibitions of paintings and other artworks all over the year, is holding an online show of stalwarts like Nandalal Basu, Binod Bihari Mukherjee, Somnath Hore, Gaganandranath Tagore, Ramkinkar Baiz among others. "Every day you can see representative works of two artists on our website. This will continue till April 30," a spokesperson of the organisation said.

"We cannot enable one to feel the joy of walking from one gallery to another, but we can at least make an art-lover watch great paintings from home," she said. Another exhibition titled 'BLACK WHITE AND MORE can be seen on the website of the Emami Art.

Monochromatic artworks of eminent artists Jogen Chowdhury, Rabin Mondal, S G Vasudev, Dashrath Patel, Bose Krishnamachari and Manu Parekh are put on display. "Being confined to the four walls of your house for days on end is not easy, but our minds are free and our imaginations have no limit. Beyond the black and white that we are seeing now, we believe and hope that there is more," Richa Agarwal said on behalf of organizers.

Meanwhile, the ICCR is organising an online competition 'United Against Corona - Express Through Art'. "The exhibition will be in the fields of contemporary painting, folk art, tribal art, illustration, cartoon, digital and new age art. We are inviting entries till May 1. Winners will have their works displayed in big cities across the world and online," an ICCR spokesperson said.

The entries can be sent to two ICCR links..

