As humans stay indoors, wild animals reclaiming streets in Kerala during lockdown

As people are compelled to stay indoors due to the coronavirus induced lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, wild animals have come to reclaim the streets that was once their domain. Wild animals are being seen wandering the streets of Munnar in Kerala. Rare pictures and videos of wild animals roaming the city streets are being shared online.

There have been multiple citing of elephants, including star elephant Padayappa, during the lockdown. People of the Munnar region have named the elephant after the Rajanikanth movie 'Padayappa'.

"He seems to enjoy walking on the empty streets of Munnar stopping at times near the plantain farming, to have plantain leaves and bananas," said Manikandan a Munnar native. He said though the people feared the tusker initially, 'Padayappa' has now become a regular visitor and people call his name out loud from distance.

On Thursday night he was seen on his usual stroll a bit earlier by 6 pm. "Though some people tried to burst crackers and sound horns to distract him and send him back to the forest but he is reluctant to return home, said Raju a resident. (ANI)