Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:37 IST
Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US
The cop of Hyderabad Police who sang to wish a woman on her birthday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said: "We received a request from Alfred Asher Paul, who is staying in the US currently, that his mother Kutty Paul's 60th birthday was today and asked police to surprise her on her birthday as he couldn't come to Hyderabad due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Bhagwat said: "Today Neredmet Circle Inspector Narsimha Swamy was sent to Paul Kutty's residence to surprise her and convey her birthday wishes and celebrate it." Swamy said: "Today I went to Kutty Palu's residence to celebrate her birthday. Carrying fruits, I thought that I would sing a song celebrating her birthday on behalf of her son."

"Kutty Paul was really happy after we surprised her on her birthday and sang a song for her. Later we also distributed masks and sanitizers to her family and neighbors as part of an awareness campaign. She felt happy and said she never celebrated her birthday like it was done today in her life," he added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 mortality rate 3%, recovery above 20 %, situation in control: Harsh Vardhan

Pegging the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country at three per cent and the recovery rate from it above 20 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday hailed the roles of states in keeping the situation under control. Vardhan l...

Soccer-Turkey plans to resume Super League in June - media

Turkey plans to resume its soccer Super League matches in mid-June and the games may be played without spectators, state media quoted the head of the clubs association as saying on Friday. Turkish soccer, basketball and volleyball leagues, ...

BEST converts buses into ambulances

As the city is grappling with the rising number of coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking, the civic transport service, has converted seven of its AC mini-buses into ambulances. These semi-ambulance...

Republican senators ask U.N. chief for independent WHO review panel

Leading Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday asked the United Nations to conduct an independent review of the World Health Organization response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the body appeared to have shown remarkable deference to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020