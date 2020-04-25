Left Menu
Sawant talks to disembarked Goan crew members of cruise ship

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:37 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to the Goan crew members of a cruise ship, who recently disembarked in Mumbai after being stuck on board for days due to the coronavirus lockdown. Around 145 Indian crew members, including those from Goa, on board the cruise ship- Marella Discovery- disembarked at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai on Thursday.

The ship had left Thailand over a month ago, officials had said. In a tweet on Saturday, Sawant said, "Late last evening, I spoke to the Goan Seafarers telephonically who signed off from Marella at Mumbai Port. They will be back home very soon." Meanwhile, State Executive Committee on COVID-19, headed by Chief Secretary, on Friday decided that these crew members would be tested for coronavirus infection in Mumbai.

After the crew members test negative, they would come to Goa, where they would be housed in paid quarantine facilities, the committee decided in the meeting..

